Mosaic’s (MOS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.