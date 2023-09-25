MRA Advisory Group Acquires 293 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BCE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 325,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,427. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

