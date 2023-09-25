MRA Advisory Group Acquires 522 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of D traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 910,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

