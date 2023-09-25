MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 459,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.