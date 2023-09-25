MRA Advisory Group Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.28. 1,805,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,436. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

