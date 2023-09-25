MRA Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.62. 279,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.