MRA Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 214,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,337. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

