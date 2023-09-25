MRA Advisory Group Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 85,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,397. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.