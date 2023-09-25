MRA Advisory Group Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 313,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,627. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

