MRA Advisory Group Has $3.16 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

MRA Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 2.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $273.69. 2,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

