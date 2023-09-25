MRA Advisory Group Has $495,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $413.24. 120,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,242. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.64 and a 200 day moving average of $457.98.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
