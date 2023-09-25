MRA Advisory Group Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. 601,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Further Reading

