MRA Advisory Group Invests $6 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,042. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

