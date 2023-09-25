MRA Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.07. 141,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,413. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Get Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.