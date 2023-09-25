MRA Advisory Group Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,718.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,422,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

