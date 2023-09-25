MRA Advisory Group Sells 186 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.71. 802,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,669 shares of company stock worth $146,217,271. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

