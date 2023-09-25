MRA Advisory Group Sells 4,144 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,128 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

