MRA Advisory Group Sells 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $657.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.47 and its 200-day moving average is $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.