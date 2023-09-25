MRA Advisory Group Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.92. 156,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

