MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,129,977 shares changing hands.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
