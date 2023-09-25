MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,129,977 shares changing hands.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

