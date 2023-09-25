NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

