Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $61.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

