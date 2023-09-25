Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 503,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

