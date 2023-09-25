Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

