Needham & Company LLC Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $215.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

