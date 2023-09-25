Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Neogen were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,270. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.