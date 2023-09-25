Nepsis Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000. Amgen makes up 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.40. The company had a trading volume of 451,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

