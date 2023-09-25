Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,602,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and sold 72,163 shares valued at $290,481. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. Research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

