Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.
NRDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NRDY stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. Research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
