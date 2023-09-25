NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 23.7 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

