Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 1.0% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $114.19. 143,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,163. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

