New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 3.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.27. 180,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,438,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

