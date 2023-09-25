New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $272.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $243.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

