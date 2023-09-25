New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,287,896 shares of company stock worth $662,888,621 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

