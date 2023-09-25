New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,491.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

