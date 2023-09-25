New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.40 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $166.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.07. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.91 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

