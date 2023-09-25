New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.79 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

