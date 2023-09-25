New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,062.54 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,075.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,785.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

