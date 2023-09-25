New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $397,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 311,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $153.78 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.51 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

