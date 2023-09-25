New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

