New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.