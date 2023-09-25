New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $289.34 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.