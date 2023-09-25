NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,165,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,422,578 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.12.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.