NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,165,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,422,578 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.12.

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,763 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,148,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,890,000 after buying an additional 1,711,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

