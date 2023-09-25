Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.77

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

KIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Nextdoor last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 64.17%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nextdoor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nextdoor by 6,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 57,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

