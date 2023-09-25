NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. 3,329,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

