NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,724. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

