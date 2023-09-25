NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.70 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

