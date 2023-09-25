NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

