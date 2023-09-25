NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,768. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.