Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 2,997,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,461. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

