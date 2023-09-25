Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 805 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $201.13. 176,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

